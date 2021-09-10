Police vehicle en route to call involved in downtown Victoria collision

A Victoria police vehicle was involved in a collision in downtown Victoria Sept. 10 while enroute to another call, says Sgt. Steve Kowan. (Tegwyn Hughes)

Emergency crews are on scene in downtown Victoria where a police vehicle was hit Friday (Sept. 10) morning.

Sgt. Steve Kowan told Black Press Media the officer was on their way to another call when the collision occurred.

The police vehicle sustained minor damage.

The northbound lane of Douglas Street between Pandora Avenue and Fisgard Street is closed to traffic, while police remain on scene. Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

READ ALSO: Police say man found in Saanich home Wednesday was murdered

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News