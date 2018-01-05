Police track and arrest suspected truck thief hiding in bushes

The Abbotsford Police arrested a man who they say hid in some bushes after being followed driving a stolen truck.

On Friday morning, the cops responded to a reported sighting of a Ford F-350 truck that had been reported stolen off of Bevan Avenue the day before, Sgt. Casey Vinet said. Officers set up around the truck in the 33400 block of Canon Avenue and when a man began driving it away, Vinet said they followed “for some time” before it was abandoned near the intersection of George Ferguson Way and Ware Street.

The driver was then tracked with a K9 unit to a nearby building and was soon found hiding in some bushes, Vinet said. The 34-year-old Maple Ridge man, who Vinet said is “known to police,” was arrested and now faces charges of breach of probation and possession of stolen property.