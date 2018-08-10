Police will be out in force patrolling the highways this weekend.File photo

Police to step up presence on highways during Shambhala

Zero tolerance for impaired and unsafe driving

  • Aug. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
The police will step up its presence during a busy time on the local highways.

Sergeant Chad Badry, of the West Kootenay Traffic Services, said there will be “enhanced traffic safety enforcement,” as the Shambhala Music Festival gets underway near Salmo.

With more than 15,000 people expected to descend on the area for the event that begins tonight and runs until Monday.

Badry said in a press release the stepped up presence will be “emphasizing zero tolerance for impaired and unsafe driving, as well as minimizing traffic congestion and targeting violators of the Motor Vehicle Act.”

He added road safety is of utmost importance during Shambhala “because of the increased illegal substance use that police typically see in these types of private events.

“Festival attendees should ensure that they are well rested and not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol prior to driving.”

