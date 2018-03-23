Police to hand out free steering wheel clubs to Abbotsford drivers

Available to registered owners of vehicles with model year 2007 or older

  • Mar. 23, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Drivers of older vehicles that are among the most stolen in Abbotsford are invited to pick up a free steering wheel club on Saturday, March 24.

The Abbotsford Police Department will be on hand at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre (off Gladwin Road by The Bay), handing out the items to Abbotsford residents who drive vehicles with a 2007 model year or older.

Drivers must bring their vehicle registration to receive the free club.

According to police reports, the vehicles most often stolen are older styles of:

• Ford F Series pickup trucks and vans

• Honda Civic and CRX

• Dodge pickup trucks

• GMC/Chevy pickup trucks

• Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee

• Acura Integra

• Toyota Corolla

• Honda CRV

• Dodge Caravan

