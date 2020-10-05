Police tight-lipped about Coldstream incident

Days after a police incident closed Kalamalka Road in Coldstream for hours, RCMP have no update to provide.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a man in medical distress early Thursday Morning in the Howe Drive area Thursday, Oct. 1.
An ongoing police investigation saw portions of Kalamalka Road and Aberdeen Road closed for nearly 12 hours.
“We are working with our investigative team to provide an update at our earliest opportunity,” RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said Monday, Oct. 5.
