News files

Police take man armed with knife into custody, in Esquimalt

IMCRT, Esquimalt Division Patrol took suspect into custody without incident

  • May. 6, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A man is in custody after he was found armed with a knife in Esquimalt, Saturday night.

Esquimalt Division Patrol officers were called to the 600-block of Constance Avenue, May 6 just before 11 p.m. for reports of a man in a vehicle, armed with a knife, who was causing a disturbance.

Officers were able to identify the man, after an investigation with the Integrated Mobile Crisis Response Team (IMCRT).

The suspect and his vehicle were stopped a short distance away and the man was taken into custody without incident, and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The file remains under investigation and police say charges are pending.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Nanaimo couple completes real-life Back to the Future trilogy
Next story
VIDEO: Bear rescued in Abbotsford tree

Just Posted

RCMP Report: Semi and car collide near Little Fort

  • 15 hours ago

 

Nanaimo school trustee acclaimed as VP of provincial association

  • 15 hours ago

 

Peachland declares local state of emergency, Westside Road reopens

  • 15 hours ago

 

Police take man armed with knife into custody, in Esquimalt

  • 15 hours ago

 

Most Read