Police apprehended a man in downtown Kelowna around 2 p.m. on July 22. (Contributed)

Police take down possibly armed suspects in downtown Kelowna

Witness says she saw a man walking down the street possibly holding a firearm

  • Jul. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Police swarmed a downtown street in Kelowna by Kerry Park this afternoon.

The corner of Bernard Ave. and Mill St. saw 10 RCMP cruisers descend on what looked to be a group of young homeless men.

The officers had the men crawl one by one towards them to handcuff them.

A witness said she was sitting down at a patio for lunch on Bernard Ave. when a man dressed fully in black walked by with what looked to be a gun wrapped in cloth.

She said by the time she left the restaurant, RCMP had several people apprehended in Kerry Park and there were helicopters, armoured vehicles and several RCMP cruisers on the scene.

It is not yet known what elicited the police response today in one of Kelowna’s busiest areas.

More to come.

@michaelrdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Eight displaced after fire in Nanaimo’s south end
Next story
VIDEO: Rural Langley house saved from quick spreading brush fire

Just Posted

Most Read