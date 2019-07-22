Police take down possibly armed suspects in downtown Kelowna

Witness says she saw a man walking down the street possibly holding a firearm

Police apprehended a man in downtown Kelowna around 2 p.m. on July 22. (Contributed)

Police swarmed a downtown street in Kelowna by Kerry Park this afternoon.

So this is happening in #Kelowna downtown right now pic.twitter.com/foYhK36mCM — sandi mustard (@gal_smiley) July 22, 2019

The corner of Bernard Ave. and Mill St. saw 10 RCMP cruisers descend on what looked to be a group of young homeless men.

The officers had the men crawl one by one towards them to handcuff them.

A witness said she was sitting down at a patio for lunch on Bernard Ave. when a man dressed fully in black walked by with what looked to be a gun wrapped in cloth.

She said by the time she left the restaurant, RCMP had several people apprehended in Kerry Park and there were helicopters, armoured vehicles and several RCMP cruisers on the scene.

It is not yet known what elicited the police response today in one of Kelowna’s busiest areas.

More to come.

