Police swarm Abbotsford apartment building

Numerous people were handcuffed at a George Ferguson Way building last night.

A large police presence was at a George Ferguson Way apartment building last night. Kevin Macdonald photo

Police officers flocked to a central Abbotsford apartment building last night for reasons, handcuffing numerous people.

A large number of officers were at the Oakmont Manor apartment building, in the 33300 block of George Ferguson Way, near the Babich intersection.

Uniformed drug squad and emergency response team officers were among the large police presence at the building. Many of those detained were later released, and police are believed to have been executing at least one warrant.

More information is expected later Friday.