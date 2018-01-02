Police still searching for Lake Country mailbox thieves

More than five incidents of theft and vandalism occurred in December over two days

The search continues for mailbox thieves in Lake Country.

The RCMP and Canada Post are investigating after as many as five reports were received over a two-day period in December, according to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Police were provided with similar suspect descriptors in more than one case,” he said via email.

Mailboxes on Apex Drive and Seaton Road were broken into on Dec. 22 and 23.

“The suspects were reportedly associated with a silver late 90’s model Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pick up truck, possibly with a black roof and a boat rack in the truck’s box.‎”

‎”The suspects associated with the pickup have been described to police as‎ a male driver, who was bald, with tattoos on both sides of his neck‎. He was accompanied by a female passenger described as having long brunette hair,” he said.

As of Jan. 2, the individuals have not been identified and the RCMP is asking for any information the public can provide. Anyone with any information can contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.

