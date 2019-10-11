Police standoff at remote cabin near Argenta

Few details are available, but RCMP say negotiations are underway

A tense situation has been unfolding since last evening near Argenta, according to an RCMP news release.

Yesterday at approximately 7 p.m., Kaslo RCMP officers attended a rural property in the Argenta area in order to execute arrest warrants on an individual known to police.

When confronted by police, the wanted male suspect fled from officers and retreated inside a nearby cabin.

Given the remote location, no other properties or members of the public have been required to be evacuated.

“The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team, along with crisis negotiators have been deployed to the area and remain at the scene,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Our efforts to negotiate a peaceful end and resolution continue at this time.”

For safety reasons RCMP ask the general public to avoid the area.

“The RCMP is requesting the public refrain from attending the area or broadcasting police movements or resources and their actions,” added O’Donaghey.