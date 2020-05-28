Police situation resolved in central Abbotsford

A busy central Abbotsford road was closed off Thursday morning (May 28) as heavily armed police dealt with a situation in a house.
Hillcrest Avenue between Parkview and Lynden streets was closed off around just before 11 a.m.
Police took one person into custody and the road looked set to reopen a little after noon.
A Facebook post from the Abbotsford Police said officers had visited the home to “check the well-being” of a person.
Police said the occupants of the home were refusing to communicate and cooperate with officers, and the road was closed until police could determine what they were dealing with.