Police situation in Vernon concludes

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have yet to make formal comment on incident

A police situation around Brooks Lane off Okanagan Landing Road Wednesday evening appears to have come to an end shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses said police surrounded a secondary home and neighbours said they heard flash bangs go off around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19.

Several police vehicles and officers clad in camouflage were scene around a residence on Brooks Lane.

Numerous neighbours watched the action take place from their driveways and shared information with curious bypassers.

At around 5:45 p.m., Aug. 19, a witness reported they saw two RCMP Emergency Response Team vehicles racing toward Vernon from around Swan Lake.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has been contacted for further information.

More information to come.

Vernon Morning Star