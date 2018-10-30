(Wolf Depner/News staff)

Police situation closes road near Saanich Plaza

Officials on scene have not commented on the investigation

Police in Saanich have taped off an area directly behind the Tim Hortons location in Saanich Plaza.

Multiple first responders are on scene, including police and ambulance, although officials have yet to comment on the situation.

Ravine Way is closed to traffic in both directions between Vernon and Blanshard.

Police have also closed off the eastern sidewalk of Blanshard Street to pedestrians.

More to come…

