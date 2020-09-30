Police shut down Maple Ridge highway for takedown

Police had Lougheed Highway shut down to all traffic between 216th and Laity Streets late Wednesday afternoon, while a large contingent of officers – including a dog squad – converged on a home. (Neil Corbett/The News)

by Neil Corbett/ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

A fistful of people, their hands held high in the air, were escorted out of a home in central Maple Ridge at gunpoint late Wednesday afternoon.

A large contingent of police, including a dog squad and tactical team, converged on a home near the corner of Lougheed Highway, just east of Laity Street, before 5:30 p.m. Mounties were clearing the scene just by 7.

But, in the meantime, the police incident had Highway #7 shut down completely in both directions between 216th and Laity Streets for the duration.

Eye witnesses say a bunch of unmarked police vehicles rolled up first, followed by an armoured vehicle that pulled in – parking on the street as well as in the parking lots of nearby businesses. While that was going on, officers in marked police cruisers took up position in the intersections, blocking and diverting commuter traffic.

Onlookers saw four or five people eventually came out with their hands held up above their heads, get in police vehicles, and be taken away. It’s unclear yet, if any arrests have been made, or what sparked the incident.

Just after 7, Ridge Meadows RCMP watch commander confirmed police were pulling out of the area, but referred all other inquiries on the case to the local RCMP media office.

