VicPD seized stolen goods from a home in the 3100-block of Somerset Street on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Police seize Taser and stolen clothing, jewelry from Victoria home

Second VicPD Strike Force raid of the week relating to stolen goods

  • Apr. 16, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

During the second Strike Force operation of the week, VicPD recovered stolen merchandise and a Taser from a Victoria residence on Wednesday.

On April 15, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3100-block of Somerset Street – the home of a man suspected to be in possession of stolen goods.

According to a written statement, VicPD seized jewelry, clothing and other stolen goods – all with the tags still intact – along with a Taser “equipped with cartridges and capable of being discharged” during the search.

The Wednesday search was the Strike Force’s second stolen goods seizure of the week. In a separate search on April 14, VicPD removed about $30,000 worth of stolen items from a storage locker associated with a “known offender.” Police say investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

VicPD says the Strike Force will continue to combat property crime – a rising trend in Victoria and Esquimalt. Since mid-March, VicPD has seen the number of calls for service rise by 22 per cent and a 25 per cent increase in calls relating to property crime.

Anyone who recognizes the stolen property is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. By pressing #1, callers will be directed to the Report Desk. To make an anonymous report, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

