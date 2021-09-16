Victoria police show a comparison between a real submachine gun (bottom) and a replica one (top). (Courtesy VicPD)

Police seize replica submachine gun from bag hanging off Victoria balcony

Replica gun discovered by nearby resident, reported to police

  • Sep. 16, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Victoria police seized a replica submachine gun in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood Wednesday (Sept. 15) afternoon.

The department says a resident of the area discovered the replica gun inside a shopping bag hanging off the balcony of a multi-unit residential building in the 100-block of Gorge Road East. The resident called it in to police and officers seized the fake weapon.

VicPD says the replica gun was hung in such a way that it was hidden from view but still accessible to someone without needing to get inside the building. In a photo the department posted to Twitter, it shows how similar a fake submachine gun (top) looks to a real one (bottom).

The replica gun was seized for destruction, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

