Police seize loaded shotgun, suspected drugs

What appeared to be a botched attempt to collect a drug debt lead to the police seizure Sept. 25 of a semi-automatic shotgun with loaded magazine, suspected methamphetamine and heroin and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The seizure came after police stopped a vehicle containing three individuals following a report that one man had appeared at a local residence looking for someone who did not live there.

That man then left in a vehicle and using a description of the vehicle provided, officers then located and stopped the vehicle, leading to the seizures and arrests of three individuals inside.

This was the second time someone had visited the same residence in the 3100 Block of Park Lane, that time leaving a note on a vehicle referencing a debt that was owed in connection with the drug trade, RCMP stated in a press release.

“The owner of the vehicle, who had no idea who the letter was intended for, alerted police immediately,” the release indicated of this incident which took place Sept. 16.

“Police have identified the person that the three suspects were looking for and it is believed they were attempting to collect a drug debt from him when they went to the wrong house,” the release continued.

Police also seized counterfeit $50 bills.

One person, who had remained in custody, appeared in court Oct. 6. Police said the other two people have been released pending a future court date.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask that if you have any information to the Houston RCMP at (250) 845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

