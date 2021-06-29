Police seize kilo of cocaine bound for Greater Victoria from mainland

A Colwood man was arrested and released pending a court appearance following the seizure of one kilogram of cocaine and $750 at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal.

The bust was the result of an RCMP investigation that began earlier this month. Police suspected the 26-year-old man of dealing drugs obtained in Vancouver throughout Greater Victoria, and intercepted him in his vehicle on June 23 after he’d arrived from Tsawwassen on the ferry and was departing the terminal.

READ ALSO: RCMP drug busts net trucks, cocaine, cash and Hells Angels gear

“This is a considerable amount of suspected cocaine which is no longer available to local dealers, who prey on our vulnerable and addicted,” said Const. Meighan Massey, West Shore RCMP spokesperson. “Outcomes like this showcase our continued dedication to consistently disrupting the drug trade in our communities.”

The man will appear in court to face charges of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance.

West Shore RCMP ask that anyone with information regarding this or any crime in the area call their detachment at 250-464-2264. To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.

READ ALSO: Two-month investigation leads West Shore RCMP to seize ‘substantial quantities’ of drugs

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette