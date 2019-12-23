Police seize guns, drugs in Cloverdale traffic stop

Surrey Mounties arrested a man during a traffic stop in Cloverdale and say they seized three guns, stolen property, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Police say it all started on Dec. 13, near 184A Street and 58 Avenue, where they tried to stop the vehicle but did manage to get it licence plate number. Five days later, they spotted the same vehicle in the 18600-block of Fraser Highway.

“Concerned that the driver may attempt to evade police, officers blocked the vehicle while it was parked,” preventing it from being driven away, Constable Richard Wright said. “The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old man, attempted to flee on foot however, following a brief pursuit, he was arrested and taken into custody.”

Staff Sergeant Winston Shorey called it an example of “heads-up” policing that “really came down to an observant officer spotting a suspect vehicle and diligently executing their public safety responsibility.”

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is being held in custody as the investigation continues.

“The coordinated effort, which involved the Surrey RCMP Youth Section and Community Response Unit led to the arrest of a suspect and removal of three firearms from the street,” Shorey said.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter