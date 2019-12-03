Police seize cocaine, cash, firearm in raid on Quesnel home

A Quesnel man is facing charges after a month-long investigation leads RCMP to execute a search warrant on a suspected drug house.

On Thurs. Nov. 28, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Dahl Rd. in Quesnel, seizing approximately 200 grams of suspected cocaine, $9,000 in cash and a firearm.

The search warrant was issued as a result of a month-long drug trafficking investigation conducted by the North District Traffic Services and the Quesnel General Investigations Section in November.

“The investigation revealed that the man living at the Dahl Rd. residence was packaging drugs for street level sales as well as selling out of the location.” Says Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen.

Weseen says the Quesnel resident will be facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crimes, and firearm related offences.

The identity of the individual being charged has not yet been released at this time.

“Drug houses will often have frequent vehicle and foot traffic from the residence that are short in duration. In some cases, hand to hand exchanges of drugs and money are observed. If you suspect a drug house in your neighborhood, call the police and report the activity,” said Sgt. Weseen.