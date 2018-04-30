Police seize cannabis product resembling candy

RCMP warn of drugs packaged to look like candy

Oceanside RCMP is asking the public to be careful of illegal drugs packaged to look like candy. Above is an example of cannabis products made to look like candy that Oceanside RCMP recently seized. — Oceanside RCMP photo

A “concerning” trend with illegal drug packaging has prompted the Oceanside RCMP to put out a warning.

Oceanside RCMP, according to a news release Monday (April 30), seize drugs from people daily, adding “this is nothing new.”

“What is alarming is a growing trend to find these drugs packaged or created to resemble candy,” the release reads.

Cpl. Jesse Foreman said in the release that there have been several recent drug seizures where cannabis products are created to resemble gummy bears, chocolates and other candy. The items are either not marked or not clearly marked and “would be very enticing to unsuspecting children.”

Oceanside RCMP is asking people to have a discussion with children in their lives to ensure they do not accept candy from any unknown source and to ensure that all candy consumed is clearly marked, as these items “could make children or young adults very sick.”

— Oceanside RCMP news release