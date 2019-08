On August 16, 2019, a men’s ring was found in the area of 6th Avenue in Ladysmith. The ring was turned in at Ladysmith RCMP Detachment with the hope that it can be reunited with it’s owner. The ring has unique characteristics and may be of sentimental value to who ever it belongs to.

If anyone may have information that may assist in identifying who the owner of this ring is, please contact the Ladysmith RCMP at (250) 245-2215 and reference file 2019-2816.