Police seeking public help in identifying alleged liquor thief

Police officers from the Lake Country RCMP are looking for a suspect in connection to a theft at a liquor store in Lake Country on Oct. 4.
According to police, a man allegedly concealed a bottle of liquor in his pants without paying for it at a liquour in the 10,000-block of Highway 97 around 6:50 p.m.
Lake Country RCMP is looking for a suspect in connection to a theft at a liquor store that occurred in the 10,000-block of Highway 97 in Lake Country on Oct. 4. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at (800)-222-8477. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/34BoXP1ZKW
— Daniel Taylor (@DanTaylorKCN) October 31, 2019
The man is described as caucasian around his late thirties with dirty blonde hair, wearing a dark grey jacket with a yellow hooded sweatshirt underneath.
Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at (800)-222-8477.
READ MORE: RCMP warn of tax phone scam reported in West Kelowna
READ MORE: Low-income seniors make up 42 per cent of people on Okanagan affordable housing waitlist
@Niftymittens14daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.