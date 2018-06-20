Police seeking public assistance in locating Popkum man

The RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Popkum man.

The RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Popkum man.

Wilfred James Kilgren, 69, was last heard from by a caregiver on June 12, 2018. RCMP believe he may be travelling the Coquihalla between Rosedale, Grand Forks and Creston and ask the public to be watchful for him.

“Police and caregivers are concerned for Mr. Kilgren’s well-being and believe he may be in need of medical attention,” says Corporal Mike Rail, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional District.

Kilgren is described as: caucasian male, height 178 centimetres (5’10), weight 82 kilograms (181 lbs), with brown/grey hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police department, or should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.