Firefighters have mustered off Osborne Bay Road at Maple Mountain to fight a bush blaze. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Police seeking leads in Maple Mountain fire investigation

Suspicious male spotted in area on Wednesday afternoon

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking into reports about a suspicious man seen near Maple Mountain around the time a forest fire broke out in the area on Wednesday.

“Reports have been received of a suspicious male who was behaving erratically in the area of Maple Mountain and Osborne Bay Road between 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm on August 8, 2018,” said Staff Sgt. Kurtis Bosnell of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

