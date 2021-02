Cranbrook RCMP is investigating a hit and run reported on Feb. 11 at the Home Depot parking lot.

Police say members were called to the parking lot at 10:20 a.m., where a brown Chevrolet Astro van had been damaged in the rear passenger side bumper by an unknown vehicle while the owner had been shopping inside the store.

Cranbrook RCMP is asking anyone who might have seen this incident, or be the driver of the other vehicle, to contact the Cranbrook office at 250-489-3471.

