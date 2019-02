The Comox Valley RCMP is looking for assistance from the public to locate 14-year old Dahlia Jade Wathall.

Wathall was last seen on Jan. 30, 2019 at 3 p.m. in Courtenay. She is approximately 5’4″ tall, has a slender build and dyed red hair.

If anyone sees Wathall, or know where she may be, contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. To remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.