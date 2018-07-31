Police seek witnesses to Highway 97 collision north of Vernon Thursday

Police are seeking additional witnessesand any video footage from dashboard cameras.

  • Jul. 31, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

On Thursday, July 26 at approximately 10:45a.m., North Okanagan Traffic Services attended to a serious collision involving an SUV and a motorcycle on Highway 97 north of Tonasket Road near Vernon.

A motorcyclist was seriously injured and remains in hospital after attempting to overtake an SUV that was turning left off the highway into a business.

Police are seeking additional witnesses to the collision, including any video footage from dashboard cameras.

They ask thatanyone who was traveling through the area of Highway 97 north of Tonasket Road late last Thursday morning and has any information that could assist investigators with this collision to call North Okanagan Traffic Services at 250-260-7132 and quote file number 2018-3565.



