Police seek witnesses of robbery, assault in Comox

The Comox Valley RCMP is looking for a suspect involved in a serious robbery in Comox, and is requesting assistance from the public to identify the man.

The Comox Valley RCMP is looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed and assaulted a woman early Friday morning in Comox. File photo

At 12:50 a.m. Friday (Feb. 19), police received a report that a robbery and serious assault had just occurred at a business on the 700-block of Anderton Road in Comox. The victim reported that she had just locked up the store and was putting items into her trunk when a man approached her, displayed what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded her valuables. The suspect stole her purse and her car keys, and the victim sustained a laceration to her neck.

“Police are still gathering evidence in the area and will release surveillance photos of the suspect if they become available,” said Const. Monika Terragni, Media Relations Officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “If you were in the area, please review any dashcam or surveillance footage you might have and call police right away with any information.”

The suspect is a Caucasian man in his 20s, approximately 5’6″ to 5’8″, with short hair and a skinny build. He was wearing black pants, a black disposable mask and had the hood pulled up on a light grey jacket with a white diamond pattern.

The Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit is asking anyone with information to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

Comox Valley Record