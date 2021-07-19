Police seek witnesses after man shot outside Surrey pub

Surrey RCMP say victim was found with gunshot wounds under Pattullo Bridge early Monday morning

The 11900-block of Old Yale Road in Surrey. (Google.com)

Police are looking for witnesses after a man was shot outside a Surrey pub early Monday morning.

Surrey RCMP say officers found the victim under the Pattullo Bridge at about 1:15 a.m. He was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, police say.

Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit is seeking witnesses to a shooting which occurred outside of a pub in Whalley.

Police say they believe the man was shot near the Brownsville Pub in the 11900-block of Old Yale Road and they are asking for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam video to contact Surrey RCMP. Police say they believe this is a targeted incident and that the victim is known to police.

SEE ALSO: Police ask for help finding shooter after minivan riddled with bullets in Surrey

This is the 22nd shots fired incident so far in 2021.

Meanwhile, police are asking the public for dash cam footage after a minivan with two people inside was shot up Saturday afternoon in Newton.

Surrey RCMP say a Dodge Caravan was at the intersection of 128th Street and 60th Avenue at about 5 p.m. when the driver of a white, newer model Audi Q5 SUV drove past it and fired “numerous” shots into the passenger side of the van. Police say the Audi continued southbound on 128th Street towards 56th Avenue after the shooting.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.

beau.simpson@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader