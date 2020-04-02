Police seek suspects allegedly using counterfeit cash at Hope gas station

RCMP say the two suspects attempted to pay with 100 and 50 dollar bills

RCMP released security footage of two men, alleged to have paid in counterfeit cash at a Hope gas station.

Police are asking the public to help ID two men who allegedly used counterfeit bills at a Hope gas station and they are warning businesses in the area to be careful with cash transactions.

The two men were captured by security cameras, attempting to pay with “alleged counterfeit Canadian hundred and fify dollar bills,” the RCMP stated. The crime allegedly occured at a service station in the 100-block of Old Hope Princeton Way on the afternoon of Sunday, March 29.

Police are asking for the public to help identify the men, releasing photos captured by security cameras and a photo of a vehicle linked to the two suspects.

We also caution merchants in the area to remain watchful during cash transactions,”Constable Jonathon Gillis of the Hope RCMP stated.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or anonymously, via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

