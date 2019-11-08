Central City Shopping Centre. (Photo: Google Streetview)

Police seek suspect, ‘person of interest’ in armed robbery at Surrey mall

The robbery happened on Oct. 27 at a Chatr Mobile store inside Central City Shopping Centre

  • Nov. 8, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help identify a suspect as well as a person of interest in an armed robbery that happened in the City Centre area in late October.

Police say on Oct. 27 at approximately 5:42 pm, a man entered a Chatr Mobile store inside Central City Shopping Centre, went behind the counter, stole cash from a cash box and threatened the store employee with a weapon.

“The man fled from the mall on foot, using the west exit towards University Drive,” Surrey RCMP state in a release.

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian man with a medium build, short brown hair, who was wearing a black hat with a ‘Burton’ logo at the time.

Meantime, police are also seeking a woman they describe as a “person of interest” in the incident but don’t say what her involvement is alleged to have been.

“Investigation by the Surrey RCMP Robbery has included a review of surveillance video,” according to a release. “As a result, police are also seeking to identify a woman who is a person of interest in this robbery.”

Anyone who can identify the person of interest or the suspect is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

amy.reid@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Striking Western Forest Products union workers on Vancouver Island rally against concessions
Next story
RDN officials discuss measures to avoid potential tent cities

Just Posted

Most Read