Police seek suspect in string of Victoria robberies

A robbery that occurred Thursday night in Victoria may be related to two others this past week, leading to an investigation by major crime detectives.

Police were called to the 1600-block of Fort Street around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, for a report of a robbery at a local business. The suspect – a Caucasian man, wearing a grey balaclava, black shirt, and dark pants – fled with an undisclosed amount of cash before police arrived.

After an initial investigation, police believe that the same suspect is related to two other robberies, one later that night and one on the Friday prior.

The one later that night occurred just after midnight, in the 800-block of Bay Street where a business had money and cigarettes stolen.

The other occurred on April 5 in the 2900-block of Douglas Street where a business had money and cigarettes stolen.

Investigators are hoping that somebody will recognize the suspect in the surveillance photographs from all three robberies.

Anyone with information about this incident or know who the suspect is, are asked to call the police non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

