Police seek road-raging driver who rammed car and yelled threats in Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run driver involved in a road-rage incident on Friday, Oct. 23.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the incident took place just before 7 p.m. that day in the Meadow Fair Mall parking lot in the area of South Fraser Way and Clearbrook Road.

She said the victim, driving a gray Kia Rio 5, was followed by a gray Nissan Frontier pickup as they pulled into the parking lot.

Bird said the victim knew that he was being followed so he pulled into a parking spot in a well-lit area in front of the Dollarama store. The suspect parked a few stalls over.

Bird said the suspect got out of his car and began to kick at the victim’s car, yelling violent threats and derogatory comments.

An older couple on the sidewalk tried to intervene, and the suspect began to threaten the older man, Bird said.

The suspect then returned to the Kia Rio, ripped off the rear windshield wiper and returned to his vehicle.

As he was leaving the parking lot, he rammed his truck into the rear of the Kia and drove away before police arrived, Bird said. No one was injured during the incident.

The driver is described as a Caucasian man in his late 20s to mid-30s. He has short ash-blonde hair, is about six feet tall and was unshaven. He was wearing a black hoodie, black hat and dark pants.

“Investigators have also spoken to the registered owner of the suspect vehicle involved in this incident. Little information was gained from this meeting; the driver has yet to be identified,” Bird said.

She said investigators have also spoken to witnesses who indicated that several other people were in the mall parking lot and possibly took video of the incident.

Police are asking that anyone who was in the parking lot on Oct. 23 between 6:45 and 7:30 p.m. and has CCTV footage, dash-cam video or information contact them at 604-859-5225.

