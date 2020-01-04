Police seek public’s help to find wanted Terrace man

Terrace RCMP are looking for a 26-year-old Terrace man. (RCMP Press Release Photo)

Terrace RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted Terrace man in the area.

Kody Michael Kenneth Pow, 29, is a local man wanted on an unendorsed warrant in relation to a breaching probation charge.

Pow is described as a Caucasian man with fair skin, 5’11 and approximately 155 pounds. He is medium-built with brown eyes and a receding hair line.

If you have information about Pow’s whereabouts, please contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.