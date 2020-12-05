Police seek missing Campbell River teenagers

UPDATE:
Police have located the missing teenagers.
The Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two 17-year-olds, Madison Brett and Aiden Watson.
Brett and Watson were last heard from at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. They were believed to be in the McIvor Lake area at the time and may have ventured into logging areas and got stuck or developed mechanical problems with Watson’s vehicle:
- White 2002 Ford Ranger with White Canopy
- Canopy not presently on truck
- Rims recently replaced with silver rims
- BC licence plate PT 6800
Madison Brett is described as:
- 5 ft 4 inches tall Caucasian Female
- Slight build with hazel eyes
- Long brown hair
Aiden Watson is described as:
- 6 ft 1 inches tall
- Slight to medium build
- Brown hair and brown eyes
- Last seen wearing a red jacket and brown shorts
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Brett or Watson or see the truck, please contact the Campbell River RCMP immediately.