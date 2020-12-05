Campbell River RCMP are seeking the whereabouts of Cambpell River teenagers Aden Watson and Madison Brett.

Police seek missing Campbell River teenagers

UPDATE:

UPDATE:

Police have located the missing teenagers.

The Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two 17-year-olds, Madison Brett and Aiden Watson.

Brett and Watson were last heard from at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. They were believed to be in the McIvor Lake area at the time and may have ventured into logging areas and got stuck or developed mechanical problems with Watson’s vehicle:

  • White 2002 Ford Ranger with White Canopy
  • Canopy not presently on truck
  • Rims recently replaced with silver rims
  • BC licence plate PT 6800

Madison Brett is described as:

  • 5 ft 4 inches tall Caucasian Female
  • Slight build with hazel eyes
  • Long brown hair

Aiden Watson is described as:

  • 6 ft 1 inches tall
  • Slight to medium build
  • Brown hair and brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing a red jacket and brown shorts

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Brett or Watson or see the truck, please contact the Campbell River RCMP immediately.

Comox Valley Record

Previous story
Videographer shows off Kelowna’s beautiful sights in heartfelt video

Just Posted

Most Read