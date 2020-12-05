Police seek missing Campbell River teenagers

Campbell River RCMP are seeking the whereabouts of Cambpell River teenagers Aden Watson and Madison Brett.

UPDATE:

Police have located the missing teenagers.

The Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two 17-year-olds, Madison Brett and Aiden Watson.

Brett and Watson were last heard from at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. They were believed to be in the McIvor Lake area at the time and may have ventured into logging areas and got stuck or developed mechanical problems with Watson’s vehicle:

White 2002 Ford Ranger with White Canopy

Canopy not presently on truck

Rims recently replaced with silver rims

BC licence plate PT 6800

Madison Brett is described as:

5 ft 4 inches tall Caucasian Female

Slight build with hazel eyes

Long brown hair

Aiden Watson is described as:

6 ft 1 inches tall

Slight to medium build

Brown hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing a red jacket and brown shorts

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Brett or Watson or see the truck, please contact the Campbell River RCMP immediately.

