Police seek information about ‘vehicle of interest’ in relation to arson

The Abbotsford Police Department has released this image – captured on video surveillance – from a “vehicle of interest” in an arson on Friday at a local business.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is looking for details on a “vehicle of interest” in relation to an arson that took place early Friday morning on Bourquin Crescent West.

The vehicle is a light-coloured 2000 to 2006 GMC Yukon that was captured by video surveillance in the area. It has a faulty right brake light.

Const. Ian MacDonald said investigators with the major crime unit are looking for information about the vehicle, its owner and any occupants on the morning of the arson.

The blaze broke out at about 4:15 a.m. at a newly renovated building in the 2700 block of Bourquin Crescent West, consuming a portion of the building and causing substantial smoke and water damage.

The building was being turned into a Fruiticana grocery store.

Sgt. Judy Bird said that shortly before a 911 call came in to report the fire, five people – including at least one female – were seen throwing rocks at the windows of the business.

The witness said that the suspects ran west on Ventura Avenue after the fire began.

The exact cause of the fire has not been released.

Detectives are also looking for additional witnesses who have not yet spoken with police but were at the scene and filming the fire on their cellphones.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225, apdtips@abbypd.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.