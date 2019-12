Oak Bay police are asking for help identifying the suspect

Oak Bay police are seeking asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who stole from a store and then pulled a knife when confronted by the owner. (Oak Bay police)

Oak Bay police are asking for help identifying a man who stole items from a store at Dalhousie Street and Eastdowne Road.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay police searching for missing man

When the suspect was confronted by the store’s owner he pulled out a knife and fled the scene on a bicycle.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin male in his 20s, with a dark complexion.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Man arrested on Richmond Avenue after standoff with police following ‘serious assault’

If you know who this man is, you are asked to call police at 250-592-2424.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.