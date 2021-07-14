Police seek help locating Stacey Louise Harris

The 38-year-old woman has not been seen for six weeks

New Hazelton RCMP are seeking help from the public to locate a 38-year old woman who has not been seen for six weeks.

Stacey Louise Harris is described as Indigenous, 4′ 10″ (147 cms), 99 pounds (45 kg) with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair.

In a press release issued yesterday, police said they and family members have searched locations Harris is known to frequent, but all attempts to find her have so far been unsuccessful.

“Stacey lives a high-risk lifestyle and family and police are concerned for her well-being,” the release said.

Anyone with information about Stacey Louise Harris, or where she might be, is asked to contact the New Hazelton RCMP at (250) 842-5244 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

Smithers Interior News