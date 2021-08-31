Police seek help locating Nanaimo man known to walk as far as Parksville

Nanaimo RCMP seek help finding a 26-year-old who has not been seen since leaving his north Nanaimo home Aug. 26. (Submitted photo)

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a Nanaimo man who is known to venture as far north as the Parksville area.

Brody David, 26, has not been seen or heard from since leaving his home in north Nanaimo on Aug. 26, according to an RCMP press release. David has a condition which requires medication to control and monitor, note police, which has his family and investigators concerned.

David takes daily walks, said the press release, and has been known to go as far as Errington, Nanoose and sometimes Oceanside, said the press release. The attached picture is not current and he is described as standing 5-feet-6, weighing 150 pounds with short brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, dark blue pants and white and black slip-on shoes, was carrying a new black sleeping bag and could be staying in the bush, the press release said.

David is approachable and is not a danger to the public, said police.

Anyone who has seen David or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, quoting file No. 2021-32693.

