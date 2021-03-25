Police seek help locating Bobby Tyler Quock

Suspect described as 150lb, 5'10" Indigenous man, brown hair, brown eyes and considered dangerous

  • Mar. 25, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Bobby Tyler Quock.

Smithers RCMP are seeking the public’s help locating a 30-year-old male wanted for failure to comply with a court order, assault causing bodily harm, assault, obstructing police officer, uttering threats and possession of weapons while prohibited.

Bobby Tyler Quock is described as a 150lb, 5’10” Indigenous man with brown hair and brown eyes, who police consider potentially dangerous.

The Mounties have been looking for Quock for some time, but have been unsuccessful in their attempts to date.

People with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts are requested to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233, their local detachment or Crime Stoppers 800-222-8477.

Individuals providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

MORE POLICE NEWS: Smithers weekly police blotter – March 14 -20

editor@interior-news.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Smithers Interior News

Previous story
Tougher federal safety laws are why new traffic lights have gone up in Fort Langley
Next story
Columbia Basin nonprofits given boost to update technology

Just Posted

Most Read