Police seek help locating 12-year-old last seen in South Surrey

'Out of character' for Alexandra Lutke to not be in touch: police

Surrey RCMP say Alexandra (Lexie) Lutke was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on July 11 in the 1700-block of 152 Street. (Contributed photo)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl who was last seen in South Surrey.

According to a news release issued Friday afternoon, 12-year-old Alexandra (Lexie) Lutke hasn’t been seen or heard from since approximately 7:30 pm on July 11, when she was last spotted in the 1700-block of 152 Street.

Lutke is described as five-foot-five-inches tall, 140 lbs, with long black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black toque, a black, white and blue pullover windbreaker, and dark-coloured sweatpants.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

It is out of character for Lutke to be out of touch this long, the release notes.

Anyone with information on Lutke’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-104136.