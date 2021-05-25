Police seek footage of brothers playing bumper cars on Maple Ridge streets

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking to piece together sequence of events from May 10

Police are appealing to the public to help them piece together the sequence of events which lead to a pair of cars bumping into each other along a series of Maple Ridge streets on May 10, 2021.

On the Monday afternoon in question, at around 1:15 p.m., police received numerous reports of a grey Dodge pick-up truck, and a blue Dodge Durango being driven ‘dangerously’ through the streets of Maple Ridge.

Const. Julie Klaussner of the Ridge Meadows RCMP said police have been able to determine the incident started in the south west parking lot of the mall located near 226th Street and Selkirk Avenue at approximately 1:05 pm.

Officers at the detachment are hoping people in the parking lot, or along the route described below, might have dash camera footage, to help them with their investigation.

“It is believed the men then got into their vehicles and began travelling eastbound on Selkirk Avenue,” she said.

“The vehicles re-entered the west side of the mall parking lot before immediately exiting, making a right turn northbound onto 224th Street.”

The two trucks then turned right heading northbound onto 224th Street, before turning right and heading eastbound on Dewdney Trunk Road, she explained.

“The vehicles then turned right onto 227th Street travelling south, prior to stopping at the corner of 119th Avenue where the men left the vehicles and a physical altercation occurred,” Klaussner said.

“If you were travelling in the area at the time of the incident and have dash camera footage of the incident and have not yet spoken to police please contact Constable Lipski at 604-463-6251.”

