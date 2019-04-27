Police seek driver who allegedly pointed gun at pedestrian

Chase RCMP report incident occurred on April 17 along Pine Street

The Chase RCMP were called after a man allegedly pointed a gun at a pedestrian before driving away.

Read More: Eagle’s nest receives reno after Chase grass fire

Read More: VIDEO: Are you concerned about Facebook leaking personal information?

On April 17, police responded after receiving the report of the brandished firearm on Pine Street. They were told a man driving a vehicle pointed the weapon at another man and then drove off. Officers immediately tried to locate the suspect but he was not found.

Read More: City wants help compiling child-care inventory

Read More: Regulating drones harassing birds tricky for Salmon Arm council

Cpl. Scott Linklater described the vehicle involved as a grey SUV.

The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing.

@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money
Next story
Residents get chance to vote on Dashwood firehall project

Just Posted

Most Read