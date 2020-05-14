Police seek dashcam footage from public to help locate missing Quesnel man

Andrew Charles Ward was last seen on May 9, 2020

Quesnel RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Andrew Charles Ward, who has been missing since Saturday, May 9, 2020. (Photo submitted)

UPDATE:

The Quesnel RCMP are continuing to search for 61-year-old Andrew Charles Ward who was last seen on May 9 2020 and reported missing on May 12.

RCMP are asking that anyone in the community who has dashcam footage from Saturday May 9, 2020 between the hours of 6:30 PM and 10 PM on the Barkerville Highway (Highway 26) in addition to Baker Creek to Bear Valley Road to contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250 992-9211.

If you have any information about Andrew Charles Ward or know where he might be, please contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 .

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Quesnel RCMP are asking for help locating a man who has not been seen since May 9.

The RCMP received a missing person report for 61-year-old Andrew Charles Ward on Tuesday, May 12. Ward is described as having short, dark, salt and pepper hair and a scruffy beard. He is 5’8″, has a skinny build, wears glasses and both his arms are covered in tattoos.

According to a statement released by the RCMP, Ward was last seen on Saturday, May 9, 2020, on the Pinnacles Sub Road near Quesnel, BC.

If you have any information about Andrew Charles Ward or know where he might be, please contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 .

Quesnel Cariboo Observer