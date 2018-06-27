Police seek alleged up-skirt photographer

Man sought after witness says she saw him using cell phone to take pictures of her friend

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who was seen placing what appeared to be phone under a female’s skirt earlier this month as he walked behind her at local business.

On June 16, at 4:41 p.m., police responded to a report of the man allegedly seen placing a cell phone under the skirt of the female he was walking behind her t the business in the 2200-block of Harvey Avenue. The age of the female was not released.

A witness reported seeing a man walking behind her friend when he bent down and placed what appeared to be a cell phone under her friend’s skirt. The witness yelled at the man and he quickly walked away.

The man is described as Caucasian, 50-60 years old, five-feet eight-inches or five-feet nine-inches tall and wearing blue jeans, a white or gray plaid button-down short sleeved shirt

Police want to speak to the man about the incident or to anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go one to live an anonymous tip at at www.crimestoppers.net.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.