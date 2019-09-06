Police secure suspect after foot chase in Duncan

Incident took place within the span of about 15 minutes Thursday

A 34-year-old Duncan man was arrested after a brief foot chase close to Duncan’s core around 2 p.m. on Sept. 5.

A North Cowichan/Duncan officer was on patrol on Ypres Street near Trunk Road when he noticed a man known to police not abiding by the conditions of his court order.

According to police, instead of submitting to his arrest, the suspect took off on foot, jumping fences to get away.

Backup promptly arrived and officers set up on all of the roads in the area to help locate the runner.

After a brief foot chase, the man was taken into custody.

It all took place within the span of about 15 minutes.

The suspect has been charged with failing to comply with a recognizance, obstructing a police officer and possession of a controlled substance.

“Public safety remains a priority in our community,” said North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Staff Sgt. Chris Swain. “Police presence and response allowed for a quick ending to this incident.”