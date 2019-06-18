Police searching for suspect who escaped arrest

Man is described to have several tattoos and is wearing dark pinstriped â€Žpajama-style pants

There’s a criminal on the loose in the Clearwater area.

On June 18 Clearwater RCMP tried to execute an arrest warrant and the man in question ran from police.

“We’re still searching for him,” said Sgt. Grant Simpson with the Clearwater RCMP.

“There are warrants out for his arrest and when we attempted to execute them he fled on foot, barefoot and shirtless.”

The escapee is described to have several tattoos and is wearing dark pinstriped ‎pajama-style pants.

Schools in the community were also on lockdown for a portion of the day and search helicopters were seen in the area.

More details to come.

