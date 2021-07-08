Police searching for person who vandalized an excavator in a Pitt Meadows construction yard

Police are trying to identify what they are calling a person of interest in the vandalism of an excavator in Pitt Meadows on Tuesday, June 29. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Police are searching for the culprit who vandalized an excavator in a Pitt Meadows construction yard.

The incident took place at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, in the 11400 block area of Bonson Road.

The RCMP’s Integrated Police Dog Services attended and tracked a suspect south to Airport Way before the track was lost.

A man, that police are calling a person of interest, that was caught on a surveillance video in the yard.

The possible suspect is described as about 20-years-old, around 5’9″ tall, and wearing a long, white shirt, black shorts, white socks, and black shoes. Police think he was also carrying a black bag or backpack.

Anyone who can identify the man or were in the area and have information or possible dash cam footage are being asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. T. Parson’s at 604-463-6251 and refer to file number 2021-13180.

Witnesses who want to remain anonymous can call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca. Crime Stoppers may pay a reward of up to $2000.00 if the information they receive leads to an arrest and conviction.

