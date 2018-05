The Nelson Police Department is asking for assistance in the search for Brent Mickelson.

Mickelson, a Nelson resident, has not been heard from since he was last in touch with his family in February.

The 47 year old is described as an avid outdoors person. He is five foot 10, approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has spoken to Mickelson in the past few months is asked to contact the NPD at 250-354-3919 or the local RCMP detachment.